Taiwan studies experts review cross-Strait relations in 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Research fellows of Taiwan studies on Tuesday deplored the sabotage of cross-Strait relations by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taiwan, but they also pointed out the opportunities for economic cooperation in the years ahead.

The experts expressed their views at a meeting organized by the National Society of Taiwan Studies, a non-governmental society for academic exchanges, to review cross-Strait relations in 2020.

Wang Yifu, president of the society, said cross-Strait relations faced daunting challenges as the DPP offered itself to be a "pawn of the chess game" when external forces upped their Taiwan-related intrigues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wang said the mainland is resolute in crushing the separatist attempts and acts of "Taiwan independent" forces.

Zhou Zhihuai, an expert with Central China Normal University, said the mainland will however make full efforts for even a slim ray of hope for peace.

Zhang Guanhua from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said booming emerging industries driven by 5G, artificial intelligence, big data and new-energy vehicles among other technologies on the mainland will provide huge opportunities to Taiwan-funded businesses in the forthcoming 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

"By getting deeply involved in the mainland's economic development and integrating themselves into its industrial and supply chains, Taiwan-funded businesses will secure a new competitive edge," Zhang said.