Chinese aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Straits

(CGTN)    10:38, December 21, 2020

A Chinese aircraft carrier passed through the Taiwan Straits on Sunday to conduct training in relevant waters of the South China Sea, according to a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.

Liu Wensheng, a spokesperson for the PLA Navy, said in a statement on Monday that aircraft carrier Shandong's voyage is a normal arrangement.

"It is a normal arrangement according to the annual plan, and we will continue to organize similar operations in the future according to training needs," Liu said.

