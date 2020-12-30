Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020
The Chinese rice bowl in Xi's heart

(People's Daily)    08:13, December 30, 2020

China is home to about 1.4 billion people, the largest population in the world. But it has only 9 percent of the world's total arable land. How it feeds nearly 20 percent of the world's population is an issue of global concern.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has always given priority to the food supply of the Chinese.

The rice bowl of the Chinese people, in any situation, must be firmly held in our own hands, and be loaded with our own food, said Xi.

Since the CPC's 18th National Congress, Xi has visited every major rural area around China. He talked with poverty-stricken households to see how they ate and walked into rice farms to see the growth of grains.

Watch this video and learn more about the Chinese rice bowl in Xi's heart.

