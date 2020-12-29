Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

NE China city finds coronavirus on packaging of imported frozen meat

(Xinhua)    16:55, December 29, 2020

SHENYANG, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Kaiyuan City in northeast China's Liaoning Province has detected COVID-19 on a packaging sample collected from a shipment of frozen pork imported from Mexico, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The contaminated sample was detected during the city's inspection of imported cold-chain foods.

The city authorities have launched an emergency response, sealing the frozen goods, disinfecting the cold storage and tracing people who had been in contact with the contaminated packaging, as well as their close contacts. All relevant individuals have been placed under quarantine and are undergoing nucleic acid tests.

The city has also notified people who had access to the batch of goods in other places.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York