NE China city finds coronavirus on packaging of imported frozen meat

SHENYANG, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Kaiyuan City in northeast China's Liaoning Province has detected COVID-19 on a packaging sample collected from a shipment of frozen pork imported from Mexico, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The contaminated sample was detected during the city's inspection of imported cold-chain foods.

The city authorities have launched an emergency response, sealing the frozen goods, disinfecting the cold storage and tracing people who had been in contact with the contaminated packaging, as well as their close contacts. All relevant individuals have been placed under quarantine and are undergoing nucleic acid tests.

The city has also notified people who had access to the batch of goods in other places.