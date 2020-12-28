Brand Promotion of “Menglian Avocado” Has Begun

On November 30, “Menglian Avocado” regional public brand promotion conference was held in Kunming, marking the “Menglian avocado” towards the branding, specialization and standardization.

The avocado planting area in Menglian County, Pu'er City has reached more than 50,000 mu, with 5,937 peasant households involved. The avocado industry has played an important role in poverty alleviation.

In the next three years, Menglian County will be built into China's largest avocado production base county.