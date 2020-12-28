Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 28, 2020
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Brand Promotion of “Menglian Avocado” Has Begun

(People's Daily Online)    18:14, December 28, 2020

On November 30, “Menglian Avocado” regional public brand promotion conference was held in Kunming, marking the “Menglian avocado” towards the branding, specialization and standardization.

The avocado planting area in Menglian County, Pu'er City has reached more than 50,000 mu, with 5,937 peasant households involved. The avocado industry has played an important role in poverty alleviation.

In the next three years, Menglian County will be built into China's largest avocado production base county.

