Recently, the Forestry and Grassland Administration of Mojiang Hani Autonomous County in Pu'er City has put up signs on 25 Class I ancient trees in the county, completing the management of hanging signs for ancient and famous trees.

Mojiang County is rich in ancient trees. There are 980 single ancient trees in the county, including 25 of 13 kinds of Class I ancient trees, 160 of Class II ancient trees and 795 of Class III ancient trees.