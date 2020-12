Pu'er Has Been Identified as a being Created DemonstrationCity for Green Commuting in Yunnan Province

Recently, the Department of Transport Yunnan Province issued an announcement, identifying the four cities of Kunming, Yuxi, Baoshan and Pu’er as being created demonstration cities for green commuting in Yunnan Province.

Yunnan Province requires that by 2022, the proportion of green commuting in the being created demonstration cities should reach more than 70%, and the satisfaction rate of green commuting service should reach more than 80%.