Beijing reports five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:33, December 27, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported five new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and an asymptomatic case on Saturday, local health authorities said Sunday.

The city's health commission said all of the confirmed cases aged between 31 and 33 live in Shunyi District, of whom four work in an industrial park and one is a staff member of a supermarket in the district. The 40-year-old asymptomatic case is a taxi driver living in the district.

The cases above are all close contacts of the confirmed cases reported previously.

The city also reported three imported confirmed cases and an imported asymptomatic case on Saturday. The cases are all passengers who took the flight CA946 from Pakistan and arrived at the Beijing Capital International Airport on Friday.

No new locally transmitted or imported suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Saturday, according to the health commission.

