Beijing reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- One imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case and two confirmed cases were newly reported in Beijing on Saturday, the municipal health commission said on Sunday.

Among the two confirmed cases, one individual was previously classed as an asymptomatic carrier and another arrived from Hong Kong. The latter, a 60-year-old man, tested negative for the coronavirus at airport customs but later tested positive.

The new asymptomatic carrier is a 31-year-old man from central China's Henan Province who arrived from Pakistan on Friday.

No new locally transmitted confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Saturday, according to the commission.