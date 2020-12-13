Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    15:02, December 13, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- One imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case and two confirmed cases were newly reported in Beijing on Saturday, the municipal health commission said on Sunday.

Among the two confirmed cases, one individual was previously classed as an asymptomatic carrier and another arrived from Hong Kong. The latter, a 60-year-old man, tested negative for the coronavirus at airport customs but later tested positive.

The new asymptomatic carrier is a 31-year-old man from central China's Henan Province who arrived from Pakistan on Friday.

No new locally transmitted confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Saturday, according to the commission. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York