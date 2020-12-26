Turkish president announces measures to curb pandemic during New Year celebrations

ISTANBUL, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey has been taking all the necessary measures for the New Year celebrations to prevent large gatherings to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters after the Friday prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan said security forces would not tolerate New Year's Eve parties in hotels, villas, or any accommodation facilities.

"It is not possible that we would allow these," Erdogan added, noting that the necessary operations would be conducted to these parties to restrain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Turkish leader also noted that the vaccination process in the country would be carried out with vaccines from China and Germany.

"When the vaccines arrive, we will be vaccinated with all our colleagues," Erdogan said, calling on all citizens to act on that matter.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Thursday said the shipment of 3 million doses of a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine would arrive next Monday.

The government signed an agreement for the procurement of up to 50 million doses, which would be delivered by the end of February 2021, the minister said.

Koca also added that Turkey is conducting talks with Pfizer-BioNTech for 4.5 million doses of its vaccine to be obtained by the end of March.