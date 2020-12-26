HONG KONG, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Asia-Pacific countries as India registered 23,067 new cases on Friday while South Korea reported its highest daily caseload.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,146,845 as 23,067 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 147,092 as 336 patients died since Thursday morning.

There are still 281,919 active cases in the country, while 9,717,834 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 7,259 in the past 24 hours to 700,097, with the death toll adding by 258 to 20,847, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, 6,324 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 570,304.

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,885 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 467,601.

The DOH said 307 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 430,791, and the death toll climbed to 9,062 after seven more patients died.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will convene the inter-agency coronavirus task force on Saturday to discuss whether or not to extend the travel ban on Britain or to add more countries to the list, the presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

South Korea reported 1,241 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 54,770.

It marked the highest daily caseload, topping the previous high of 1,097 tallied on Sunday.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 for 48 days since Nov. 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Seventeen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 773. The total fatality rate stood at 1.41 percent.

Afghanistan recorded 170 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising its total tally to 51,764, according to a Public Health Ministry statement.

According to the statement, 13 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic in the past 24 hours, bringing the total COVID-19 death toll to 2,148 since the outbreak of COVID-19 in February in the Asian country.

Ninety-six patients were newly reported to have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 40,678, said the statement.

Thailand recorded 81 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the total, 37 were local infections, 35 migrant workers and nine others imported cases. Most of the infected migrant workers were asymptomatic, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

So far, Thailand has reported 5,910 COVID-19 infections, with 1,308 of them reported in Myanmar migrant workers mostly employed in the fishing industry in Samut Sakhon province, where the latest outbreak originated.