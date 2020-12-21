Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Dalian strengthens cold-chain management amid new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:58, December 21, 2020

DALIAN, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's northeastern port city of Dalian has strengthened cold-chain management in the wake of new COVID-19 cases reported recently, local authorities said Sunday.

The city has put cold-chain workers under centralized and standardized management, and has ordered at least one nucleic acid test per week on employees and samples from their working environment.

Dalian found four domestically transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 cases during regular tests on cold-chain workers on Dec. 15. The city reported two confirmed and six asymptomatic COVID-19 cases from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19.

A residential compound in the city's Jinpu New Area was classified as medium-risk for COVID-19 on Saturday. So far, 813,504 people in the area have been sampled for nucleic acid tests, with 192,567 testing negative and the rest of the results yet to arrive.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York