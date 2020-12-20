Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's economic growth to boost joint B&R construction: Chinese FM

(Xinhua)    14:00, December 20, 2020

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends the 2020 meeting of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's high-quality economic development will provide stronger impetus and broader space for the joint construction of the Belt and Road (B&R), Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

Wang made the remarks at the 2020 meeting of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation via video link.

Wang said the international cooperation under the B&R has shown strong resilience and vitality in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak and has played an important role in fighting the pandemic, stabilizing the economy, and protecting people's livelihoods.

To make the B&R a model of cooperation, health, recovery and growth, Wang stressed mutual benefit, further international cooperation in the face of COVID-19, and coordination of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and called for tapping new momentum in the world economy.

Noting China is forging a new development paradigm marked by "dual circulation," Wang said China's market will be further opened as its potential is fully stimulated.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York