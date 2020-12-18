Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Russia banned from next two Olympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing

(Xinhua)    11:30, December 18, 2020

The Olympic rings inside the building of the Russian Olympic Committee are seen in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 6, 2017. The International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday that Russia is banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics set for next February in PyeongChang, South Korea, over doping concerns. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Russia will miss the Tokyo Olympic Games and Beijing Winter Olympic Games as the Court of Arbitration for Sport imposed a two-year ban on the country on Thursday.

LAUSANNE, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Russia will miss the Tokyo Olympic Games and Beijing Winter Olympic Games as the Court of Arbitration for Sport imposed a two-year ban on the country on Thursday.

The final decision from CAS was a result of a secret arbitration hearing between WADA and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency last month.

Russians will still be allowed to compete at the international tournaments, but only as neutrals.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York