China "indispensable" to strong global economic recovery: Bloomberg

A worker is busy on the production line at the weaving workshop in an economic development zone in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 19, 2020. (Photo by Geng Yuhe/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's strong economic performance this year has shown how much the world needs it to realize a sound global economic recovery in 2021, said a recent Bloomberg opinion article.

"The world needs China more than ever. Thank goodness it's showing up: Economic data released Tuesday all looked strong and in line with forecasts," said the article published Tuesday.

China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) unveiled on Tuesday key economic indicators for November, signaling a world-beating growth trend, as consumption and investment gradually return to normal levels.

Retail and investment, two main growth drivers, have picked up pace, with market entities and the employment sector showing strong vitality in November, according to the NBS.

Among all the released economic figures, the article found the 5-percent increase year-on-year in retail sales "particularly encouraging."

"In reviewing the global scene, the world's second-biggest economy stands out all the more," the article added, calling China "indispensable" as other major economies are still "going the wrong way."

"The upbeat projections for a strong global rebound in 2021 depend on Beijing maintaining this momentum," it said.