Real Sociedad go back on top after Real Madrid win derby and Barca beat Levante

Lionel Messi of Barcelona competes during a Spanish league football match between Barcelona and Levante in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 13, 2020. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

MADRID, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Real Sociedad moved back to the top of La Liga but will be disappointed after being held 1-1 at home to local rivals Eibar in the 13th round of games in Spain.

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil made several changes to his side after Thursday's vital Europa League draw away to Napoli and Ander Barrenetxea put 'La Real' ahead in the first half, but Eibar reacted well and substitute Sergi Enrich's close range volley in the 64th minute gave the visitors a well-deserved point.

Real Sociedad have now drawn their last five games in all competitions and visit FC Barcelona next Wednesday.

Leo Messi's goal following a pass from Frenkie de Jong 15 minutes from time gave Barca a 1-0 win at home to Levante in a game in which they did enough to earn the points but once again failed to convince.

Messi ran into space and fired a shot across Levante keeper Aitor Fernandez, who had previously done well to deny Antoine Griezmann in the first half.

Villarreal drop to fourth after their 1-1 draw away to Betis in a game which saw the visitors opened the scoring thanks to Pau Torres' header from a corner after just five minutes which was cancelled out by Aitor Ruibal's spectacular volley into the top corner of the net five minutes into the second half.

Granada finally got back to winning ways as Luis Suarez's third league goal of the season gave them a 1-0 win away to Elche. The Colombian's near-post finish four minutes before halftime rounded off a swift attack launched by Darwin Machis and ended a run which has not seen Granada win since the end of October.

On Saturday Real Madrid ended an excellent week with a deserved 2-0 triumph at home to La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid on Saturday night. Zinedine Zidane's men controlled most of the game and created the majority of the chances against a rival that produced one of their worst displays of the season and only briefly threatened.

Casemiro opened the scoring with a 15th minute header following a corner and Real Madrid doubled their lead in the second half when Dani Carvajal's shot rebounded into the net off the unfortunate Jan Oblak.

Getafe's problems continue after Xabi Etxeita's 80th minute own goal condemned them to defeat at home to Sevilla in a dull game which also saw Joan Jordan hit the Getafe crossbar from distance in the first half.

Valencia and Athletic Club shared four goals on Saturday in a game the visitors will be frustrated not to have won.

Carlos Soler put Valencia ahead from the penalty spot, but Asier Villalibre equalized nine minutes into the second half and Raul Garcia looked to have won the game for Athletic with a penalty 10 minutes from time.

However, Mario Vallejo's header following a mistake from Athletic keeper Unai Simon saw each side take a point.

Javi Ontiveros' 65th minute goal gave Huesca their first win of the season, while ending Alaves' run of six games without defeat.

On Friday Valladolid won an entertaining game 3-2 at home to Osasuna, who had led 2-1 at half time but committed important defensive errors.