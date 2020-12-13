Xi congratulates Turkmenistan on 25th anniversary of permanent neutrality

Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov (on the screens) addresses the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 22, 2020. (Rick Bajornas/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulating his country on the 25th anniversary of its status of permanent neutrality.

Xi noted that since it obtained the status of permanent neutrality, Turkmenistan has actively developed friendly and cooperative relations with other countries around the world, and made significant contributions to safeguarding peace and stability in the region and the world at large.

A steadily developing and increasingly enriched strategic partnership between China and Turkmenistan serves the common interests of both countries, Xi pointed out.

Stressing that he attaches great importance to the bilateral relations, Xi said he stands ready to work with Berdimuhamedov to continuously advance the China-Turkmenistan strategic partnership that will better benefit the people of both countries.