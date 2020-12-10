China reaps bumper 2020 harvest with grain output up 0.9 pct

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has seen a bumper harvest this year, with grain output up 0.9 percent year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday.

China's grain output reached nearly 670 billion kg in 2020, up 5.65 billion kg from last year.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that the country's total grain production has exceeded 650 billion kg.

The bumper harvest comes despite disrupted farming as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, which has been held in check thanks to efforts to ensure the transportation of agricultural materials and strengthen farming management.

The harvest has laid a solid foundation for China to cope with complex and volatile domestic and international environments, overcome risks and challenges, complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and win the battle against poverty, said NBS official Li Suoqiang.