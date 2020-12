WASHINGTON, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The United States on Wednesday registered more than 3,000 deaths from COVID-19 within 24 hours, the highest daily death toll since April, showed data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

As of 8:30 p.m. (0030 GMT Thursday), the country had recorded a total of 289,188 COVID-19 deaths, up by 3,071 over the past 24 hours.