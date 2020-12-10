Japan reports record-high daily of 2,746 COVID-19 cases

TOKYO, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Japan reported 2,746 new daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, renewing a record number of daily infections since the onset of the outbreak, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities.

The latest rise in cases brought the nation's total cases to 169,381, not including those connected to the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo earlier in the year.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 2,486, with 28 new fatalities announced Wednesday. The death toll includes 13 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The health ministry also said there are currently 555 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units, also hitting a fresh record-high.

In Tokyo, the epicenter of Japan's outbreak, 572 new cases were reported on Wednesday, with the cumulative total reaching 44,927, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures.

Among the newly infected in the capital, 103 people are aged 65 or older, with that number exceeding the 100 mark for the first time.

Japan's Cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional economic package worth 73.6 trillion yen (707 billion U.S. dollars), in an effort to help ensure the coronavirus-stricken economy to stay on a recovery track.