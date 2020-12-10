Central China city finds coronavirus on imported frozen fish packaging

ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Five imported frozen fish packaging samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a city in central China's Henan Province, authorities said Wednesday.

The city of Hebi started testing the batch of hairtail imported from India after Linfen City in neighboring Shanxi Province found a positive sample in the same batch of frozen food, said Shi Baosheng, deputy director of the commission of health of Hebi.

The fish did not reach the market and has been sealed, Shi said.

Related venues including the cold warehouse have been temporarily closed and disinfected.

According to Shi, all people linked with the goods and their close contacts tested negative for the virus.

An aquatic products trading company in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan, imported 3,000 packs of hairtail. Parts of the products were sold to cities in Henan, including 20 units to Shancheng District of Hebi, and 325 of them were later sold to the city of Linfen.