Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Central China city finds coronavirus on imported frozen fish packaging

(Xinhua)    10:15, December 10, 2020

ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Five imported frozen fish packaging samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a city in central China's Henan Province, authorities said Wednesday.

The city of Hebi started testing the batch of hairtail imported from India after Linfen City in neighboring Shanxi Province found a positive sample in the same batch of frozen food, said Shi Baosheng, deputy director of the commission of health of Hebi.

The fish did not reach the market and has been sealed, Shi said.

Related venues including the cold warehouse have been temporarily closed and disinfected.

According to Shi, all people linked with the goods and their close contacts tested negative for the virus.

An aquatic products trading company in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan, imported 3,000 packs of hairtail. Parts of the products were sold to cities in Henan, including 20 units to Shancheng District of Hebi, and 325 of them were later sold to the city of Linfen.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York