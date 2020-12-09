EU, UK leaders to meet late Wednesday to resolve post-Brexit agreement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a press statement after a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 5, 2020. (European Union/Handout via Xinhua)

The meeting will be widely watched by the world that is eager to see if a deal could be concluded on the future trade relations between the UK and the EU after Brexit.

BRUSSELS, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will arrive in Brussels for an in-person meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday evening, on the eve of the summit of the leaders of the 27 European Union (EU) member states.

"I look forward to welcoming UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tomorrow evening. We will continue our discussion on the Partnership Agreement," von der Leyen said on Twitter on Tuesday.

File photo taken on Jan. 31, 2020 shows a countdown clock projected onto the wall of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

The negotiators have only three weeks to go before the previously agreed transition period ends on Dec. 31, 2020, and the two partners risk a divorce without a deal.

Also on Tuesday, the EU member states' European affairs ministers reaffirmed their commitment to concluding "an ambitious agreement" for the future relations, although they underlined the need for businesses and countries to prepare for all scenarios.