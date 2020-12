Artillerymen assigned to the PLA Xinjiang Military Command operate a PL-66 152 mm towed gun-howitzer to attack mock targets during a live-fire test in the snow-covered plateau area with an average elevation exceeding 4,500 meters in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in mid-November, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhai Yangyang)