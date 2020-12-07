Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 7, 2020
Xi's speeches at 15th G20 Leaders' Summit published

(Xinhua)    13:48, December 07, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- A booklet of two speeches made by Chinese President Xi Jinping at recent meetings of the 15th G20 Leaders' Summit has been published by the People's Publishing House.

The speech, titled "Together, Let Us Fight COVID-19 and Create a Better Future," was delivered by Xi via video link at Session I of the 15th G20 Leaders' Summit on Nov. 21.

The other speech was delivered by Xi via video link at the Leaders' Side Event on Safeguarding the Planet of the G20 Riyadh Summit on Nov. 22.

The booklet is now available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
