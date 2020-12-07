Xi's speeches at 15th G20 Leaders' Summit published

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- A booklet of two speeches made by Chinese President Xi Jinping at recent meetings of the 15th G20 Leaders' Summit has been published by the People's Publishing House.

The speech, titled "Together, Let Us Fight COVID-19 and Create a Better Future," was delivered by Xi via video link at Session I of the 15th G20 Leaders' Summit on Nov. 21.

The other speech was delivered by Xi via video link at the Leaders' Side Event on Safeguarding the Planet of the G20 Riyadh Summit on Nov. 22.

The booklet is now available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.