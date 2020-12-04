Xi congratulates Tsinghua SEM advisory board on 20th anniversary

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday addressed the 2020 meeting of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management (SEM) Advisory Board via video link and expressed his congratulations on the 20th anniversary of the board.

In the face of the severe impact on the world economy and the marked rise in instabilities and uncertainties of the international situation due to the ravaging COVID-19, Xi said all countries should enhance solidarity and cooperation and uphold multilateralism to counter challenges.

Noting China is forging a new development paradigm of a "dual circulation," where the domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay, Xi said China would stay committed to expanding opening-up. He added that China would integrate itself into the global market more actively to share development opportunities with all countries and contribute to the global economic recovery.

With these goals in mind, Xi said China is ready to continue strengthening international exchanges and cooperation in education, scientific, and technological sectors, and expressed the hope the board members could offer their insights and advice for China's development.