Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on upholding authority of Constitution

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Dec. 4 marks China's Constitution Day. President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has on many occasions stressed the implementation of the Constitution and upholding its authority. The following are some highlights of the quotes:

-- The life of the Constitution is in its implementation, and so is its authority.

-- The underpinning of the Constitution is the people's heartfelt support, and the power of the Constitution lies in the people's sincere faith.

-- The Constitution embodies the common will and aspiration of the CPC and the people and is the highest expression of state will.

-- The CPC leads the people in enacting and enforcing the Constitution and the law, and it must confine its activities to the areas prescribed by the Constitution and the law.

-- Comprehensively implementing the Constitution is the primary and basic task for governing the country in accordance with the law and building China into a socialist country under the rule of law.

-- In pursuing law-based governance, we must first uphold Constitution-based governance; in pursuing law-based exercise of state power, we must first uphold Constitution-based exercise of state power.