Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Biden reportedly to name California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for health secretary

(Xinhua)    13:15, December 07, 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), multiple media networks reported on Sunday.

Biden is expected to make the announcement in coming days, along with choices for other key health posts, including head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Becerra, 62, has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for more than two decades before beginning serving as attorney general of California in 2017.

The Latino succeeded Kamala Harris, now the vice president-elect, to lead the country's largest state justice department after she was elected to the U.S. Senate.

If confirmed, Becerra would become a key official in the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as the HHS will be responsible for overseeing the distribution of vaccines in the coming months.

Anthony Fauci, a top U.S. infectious disease expert and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said that he will be Biden's chief medical adviser.

According to Biden, addressing the pandemic, which has infected more than 14.7 million people and taken some 282,000 lives in the United States, will be a priority for his administration.

The Democrat has said he will urge Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days after taking office.

"This pandemic is ravaging the country," Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, an initiative launched by the Donald Trump administration to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics, told CNN in an interview on Sunday.

"We all need to take our precaution, wear our masks, wash our hands, keep our distance, remain aware that this virus is a killer," Slaoui noted.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York