Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump tweeted.

Giuliani, also former mayor of New York City, has led the Trump campaign's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The 76-year-old man was reportedly admitted to Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

His son, Andrew Giuliani, who is a special assistant to Trump, tweeted Sunday that his father is "resting, getting great care and feeling well."

The attorney is the latest member of Trump's inner circle to contract the virus.

The president himself was infected and spent several days in a military hospital early October.