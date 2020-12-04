WASHINGTON, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Sound and stable China-U.S. relations are essential for the post-pandemic world, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said on Thursday.

"It is clear that the post-pandemic world would not be stable and global governance would not be effective without sound and stable relations between China and the U.S.," Cui said in his opening remarks at the annual conference of the Institute for China-America Studies (ICAS).

This has been a very unusual year, probably a turning point in history, the ambassador said, underlining pressing priorities to overcome the pandemic, restore global economic growth and protect people's livelihood.

"We are about to enter the third decade of the 21st century. There are unprecedented needs for bilateral and global cooperation: public health, climate change, a more inclusive and equitable process of globalization, advancement of science and technology that will improve the life of more people in more places, etc.," he said.

He stressed that all these challenges call for enhanced international cooperation, including in particular China and the U.S. working with each other, not decoupling from one another.

Therefore it is time for reflection on the consequential relationship between China and the United States as the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted major challenges the world has to tackle together for a better future.

Dismissing so-called failures of the past, Cui said that the development of China-U.S. relations since Dr. Henry Kissinger's first visit almost 50 years ago has brought tremendous benefits to the two countries and the whole world.

"Our reflection is necessitated by the fast and complex changes in the world, which present us with great opportunities as well as high risks. We have to have a shared vision for the future and make the right choice. We owe it to the people of both countries and the global community to keep the relations on a constructive track towards agreed goals," he said.

"For China, the choice is clear. China and the U.S. stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. Cooperation is the only right choice for both countries," he added.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping stated in his message of congratulation to President-Elect Joe Biden, Cui said, the Chinese side stands ready to work with the U.S. side in the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage differences, advance the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. ties, and join hands with other countries and the international community to promote the noble cause of world peace and development.

"There are always differences between the two countries. Many of them are part of the diversity of the world. None of them justifies confrontation and war, cold or hot," he said.

"With sufficient mutual respect and mutual understanding, we are capable of managing these differences so that they would not derail the entire relationship," Cui added.