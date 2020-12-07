Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 7, 2020
U.S. police checks Russian airliner for explosive devices: Sputnik

(Xinhua)    10:41, December 07, 2020

MOSCOW, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- New York police are checking a flight of Russian airline Aeroflot from Moscow at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) for explosive devices, the Sputnik reported on Monday.

"The police received a notification about the presence of an explosive device on board," a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in the United States was quoted by Sputnik as saying. "As far as we know, they are searching the plane for explosive devices."

There is no information related to the search results or any possible detentions until now, and the flight back to Moscow is delayed, according to the embassy.

A representative of Port Authority Police told the media that all passengers have disembarked the plane, said the report.

The Aeroflot plane landed at the JFK at around 3:45 p.m. local time (2045 GMT) on Sunday.

