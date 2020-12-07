Iran's IRGC says "satellite-guided instruments" used in assassination of nuke scientist

TEHRAN, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Satellite-guided equipment has been used in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday.

"Advanced electronic instruments guided by satellite were used in the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh," the IRGC spokesman, Ramezan Sharif, was quoted as saying by Press TV.

Fakhrizadeh died of severe injuries in hospital on Nov. 27, after an ambush on his vehicle in Absard village, 60 km northeast of Tehran.