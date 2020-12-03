Iran's IRGC arrests 3 "terrorists": statement

TEHRAN, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday that its forces have arrested three "terrorists" in the northwestern region of the country.

A group of three "anti-revolutionary elements and mercenaries of global arrogance" was arrested in the West Azarbaijan province, an announcement by the IRGC said.

The arrested people had plans for terrorist acts inside the country, it said.

A sizeable amount of weaponry and communication means was seized from the detainees, it added.

Western and northwestern borders of Iran have been the scene of clashes between the Iranian security forces and Kurdish separatists over the past years.