Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Iran's IRGC arrests 3 "terrorists": statement

(Xinhua)    10:52, December 03, 2020

TEHRAN, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday that its forces have arrested three "terrorists" in the northwestern region of the country.

A group of three "anti-revolutionary elements and mercenaries of global arrogance" was arrested in the West Azarbaijan province, an announcement by the IRGC said.

The arrested people had plans for terrorist acts inside the country, it said.

A sizeable amount of weaponry and communication means was seized from the detainees, it added.

Western and northwestern borders of Iran have been the scene of clashes between the Iranian security forces and Kurdish separatists over the past years.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York