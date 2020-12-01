Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
China condemns assassination of Iranian scientist

(Xinhua)    11:02, December 01, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China condemns the assassination of high-ranking Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and hopes that the incident will be thoroughly investigated, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to a query related to Fakhrizadeh's death at a regular news briefing.

China opposes any actions that aggravate regional tensions and undermine regional peace and stability, Hua said, adding that the current regional situation is highly complex and sensitive and all parties should work together to ease regional tensions and maintain peace and stability.

High-ranking Iranian nuclear physicist Fakhrizadeh, dubbed "father of the Iranian bomb," was assassinated near the capital Tehran by "armed terrorists," according to the Iranian Ministry of Defense.

