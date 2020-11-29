Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 29, 2020
Iran's top leader calls for "punishment" of perpetrators

(Xinhua)    10:41, November 29, 2020

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday called for "punishment" of those who have assassinated top Iranian nuclear scientist, the leader's official website reported. "The Iranian prominent defense and nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhri Zadeh was martyred by the criminal mercenaries," Khamenei said in a message. The Iranian leader called on the country's authorities to "seriously ... probe this crime and punish the perpetrators."

He also urged for "continuation of scientific and technological efforts" of Fakhri Zadeh.

The Iranian high-ranking nuclear physicist Fakhri Zadeh was assassinated near capital Tehran on Friday by "armed terrorists," Iran's Ministry of Defense announced.

