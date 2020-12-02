A return trip for Lao students in Shanghai

Students from Laos take photos with students from the Shanghai Institute of Technology. (Photo provided by Shanghai Institute of Technology)

Lao students from the Shanghai Institute of Technology were waiting to embark on a high-speed train to Kunming during the early winter. After completing more than two years of study, they are ready to return home and devote themselves to the construction of the China-Laos railway. Accompanied by the teachers and students of the Shanghai Institute of Technology, Lao students began their last practical lesson in their study abroad career.

The conductor explaining relevant high-speed railway knowledge to the students. (Photo provided by Shanghai Institute of Technology)

The crew of China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd introduced the emergency disposal tools and devices on EMU trains and conveyed EMU operation emergency protection knowledge to the Lao students on the high-speed railway.

At the Yunnan Railway Museum, students learned the historical role of the railway in the communication between China and Southeast Asian countries by studying the construction process of the Yunnan-Burma and Yunnan-Vietnam railways.

During their visit to the Yumo Section of the China-Laos Railway, students gained a deeper understanding into the enterprise spirit of China's railway construction company, as well as insights into the strict construction process of high-quality railways, guided by Chinese national standards.

At the end of the trip, Lao students took a group photo with their Chinese counterparts to celebrate their friendship. China and Laos are linked by railways, which serve as bridges to further deepen people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.