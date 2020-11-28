Chinese state councilor stresses multilateralism, cooperation as right way to overcome crises, challenges

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) and Moon Chung-in (3rd R), South Korea's special presidential adviser for unification, security and foreign affairs, pose for a group photo before their meeting, in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The attempt to trigger a "neo-Cold War" goes against the trend of history whereas upholding multilateralism and strengthening coordination and cooperation is the right way to overcome current crises and challenges, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.

Wang, who arrived here on Wednesday for a three-day visit, made the remarks when meeting with Moon Chung-in, South Korea's special presidential adviser for unification, security and foreign affairs.

Wang said that epidemic once again shows a shared destiny for human beings and that the interests of countries are closely linked.

Domestic problems of a country cannot be resolved with the zero-sum game, and global challenges cannot be tackled with unilateralism, he added.

Wang said China is willing to make joint efforts with South Korea to map out a blueprint for bilateral ties, achieve a good synergy between their development strategies, and carry out practical cooperation in accordance with the important consensus reached by the two heads of state as well as the fundamental interests of the two peoples, pushing for a steady and long-term development of bilateral relations.

China and South Korea should also jointly advance the process of regional cooperation, safeguard international fairness and justice and work to build a better Asia and a better world as well, the Chinese state councilor said.

In their meeting, Moon said China's development achievements are unprecedented in the world, and that the South Korean society is full of expectations for the prospects for China's economy and for bilateral relations.

South Korea supports multilateralism and international fairness and justice, advocates resolving the various problems the world faces through dialogue and consultation, and opposes the rhetoric and moves of a "neo- Cold War" in all forms, Moon said.

South Korea is willing to work to strengthen the synergy between its New Southern Policy and the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, boost bilateral cooperation, promote regional integration and contribute to global stability and prosperity, he added.