English>>

Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on Marxism

(Xinhua)    11:38, November 28, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Saturday marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Friedrich Engels.

Working with his confidant Karl Marx, Engels made significant contributions to the development of the theories of Marxism, which has continued to play a guiding role in China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has stressed the importance of upholding and developing Marxism on multiple occasions. The following are some highlights of his quotes:

-- We should not abandon Marxism-Leninism and Mao Zedong Thought; otherwise, we would be deprived of our foundation.

-- The lifeline of a theory lies in innovation, and it is a sacred duty of Chinese Communists to develop Marxism.

-- We should review the fresh experience gained by the people under the leadership of the Party, constantly adapt Marxism to Chinese conditions and make contemporary Marxism shine brighter in China.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

