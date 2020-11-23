Xi offers China's solutions to global challenges: state councilor

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward China's solutions to global challenges as he attended a series of multilateral events over the past week, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters Sunday.

Xi attended via video link leaders' meetings of BRICS, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the Group of 20 (G20) from Nov. 17 to 22. The events were held as the world is coping with a pandemic of a century, a serious global economic recession and a series of turbulences and changes.

Wang said Xi has pointed out the historical positions of BRICS countries, the APEC and the G20 at a time of once-in-a-century changes, putting forth 23 important initiatives, proposals and measures for coordinating COVID-19 control with economic and social development, cooperating to shape the post-pandemic international order, and strengthening global economic governance.

The several documents issued after the meetings have substantially embodied China's stances and propositions, and have demonstrated Chinese wisdom and visions, according to Wang.

The international community has spoken highly of Xi's remarks at the events for charting the course for reshaping the post-pandemic world, Wang said.

JOINTLY FIGHTING COVID-19

Xi made a comprehensive and systematic explanation on China's ideas and proposals for the global COVID-19 fight, Wang said.

Among the ideas and proposals were a people-centered development approach, solidarity and cooperation in fighting COVID-19, as well as support to the key leading role of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the fight, Wang said.

Xi reaffirmed that China will continue to actively support and participate in international cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines, materialize the COVAX facility backed by the WHO, share China's vaccines with world countries, particularly developing countries, and work to make vaccines a global public good accessible and affordable to people around the world, Wang said.

President Xi's proposals and initiatives injected momentums in international cooperation on the COVID-19 fight, and boosted humanity's confidence of triumphing over the pandemic, Wang said.

ECONOMIC RECOVERY

Xi has put forward a package of solutions to facilitate the global economic recovery, featuring openness, innovation, inclusiveness and green development, Wang said.

Wang said Xi also expounded on China's principled propositions on global economic governance at the G20 summit, highlighting the importance of the guiding principles, rules and mechanisms, as well as the digital economy.

Xi's speeches will play an important role in guiding changes to the global economic governance for now and the future, Wang said.

At the BRICS summit, Xi's speech boosted the confidence of the emerging markets and developing countries in jointly addressing risks and challenges, expanded the space of development for them, and injected more certainty and positive energy to the world filled with uncertainties.

At the APEC event, Xi said China welcomes the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement and will give positive consideration to the idea of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

This important announcement once again demonstrated China's firm determination to further open up and was widely welcomed by the international community, Wang said.

NEW PARADIGM, NEW OPPORTUNITY

Wang spoke of Xi's in-depth elaboration on China's new development paradigm of "dual circulation," where the domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay.

Xi took the chance at the multilateral events to explain key issues related to this strategic decision, including the reason why China has to foster such a paradigm and what it means to the world, as well as policies and measures to open the country still wider and willingness to share its development opportunities.

What Xi shared and offered demonstrated China's image as a country which has effectively coordinated COVID-19 control with economic and social development, been constantly improving its governance capacity and moving toward a brighter future, said Wang.

Whatever difficulties may come in its way, China will always uphold multilateralism and win-win cooperation, said Wang, adding that it will be steadfast in advancing the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for humanity.