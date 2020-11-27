Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the opening ceremony of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit via video on Nov. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday addressed the opening ceremony of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit via video.

Please see the attachment for the translation of the full text of his remarks. Enditem

Full Text: Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at opening ceremony of China-ASEAN Expo, Business and Investment Summit