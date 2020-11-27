Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Full Text: Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at opening ceremony of China-ASEAN Expo, Business and Investment Summit

(Xinhua)    17:02, November 27, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the opening ceremony of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit via video on Nov. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday addressed the opening ceremony of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit via video.

Please see the attachment for the translation of the full text of his remarks. Enditem

Full Text: Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at opening ceremony of China-ASEAN Expo, Business and Investment Summit

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York