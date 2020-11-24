Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
Bonded area of Beijing new airport approved

(Xinhua)    15:31, November 24, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The comprehensive bonded area of the Beijing Daxing International Airport has been approved by the State Council, or China's cabinet, according to a press conference held on Tuesday.

The 4.35-square-km bonded area will be divided into a port section and a bonded section, said an official in charge of the project.

It will develop businesses including logistics, international trade and bonded processing.

Construction of the area is underway.

The Beijing Daxing International Airport marked one year of operation in late September, with a cargo and mail throughput of about 39,000 tonnes by then.

