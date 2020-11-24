Bonded area of Beijing new airport approved

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The comprehensive bonded area of the Beijing Daxing International Airport has been approved by the State Council, or China's cabinet, according to a press conference held on Tuesday.

The 4.35-square-km bonded area will be divided into a port section and a bonded section, said an official in charge of the project.

It will develop businesses including logistics, international trade and bonded processing.

Construction of the area is underway.

The Beijing Daxing International Airport marked one year of operation in late September, with a cargo and mail throughput of about 39,000 tonnes by then.