Senior legislators study Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over a meeting of the leading Party members group of the 13th NPC Standing Committee and delivers a speech at the meeting in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2020. Senior Chinese legislators met on Monday to study Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law as well as the spirit of last week's central conference on work related to overall law-based governance. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislators met on Monday to study Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law as well as the spirit of last week's central conference on work related to overall law-based governance.

The meeting of the leading Party members group of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was presided over by Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee. He delivered a speech at the meeting.

The most significant outcome of the central conference on work related to overall law-based governance, the first such meeting held in the history of the CPC, was the establishment of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, according to the meeting.

As an important part of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law represents the latest achievement in adapting Marxist theories on the rule of law to the Chinese context, the meeting noted.

Efforts should go into cultivating a deep understanding of the theoretical and practical significance of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, and purposefully taking it as the fundamental guideline for overall law-based governance in China, said the meeting while calling on legislators to develop a good grasp of it and act on it.