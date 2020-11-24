Xi offers solutions for fighting pandemic, reviving economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends Session II of the 15th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has offered China's wisdom and solutions to address global challenges ranging from fighting COVID-19 to reviving the world economy, as he attended a series of multilateral conferences held in November.

Xi attended the meetings of BRICS, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the Group of 20 (G20) via video link from Nov. 17 to 22.

During the meetings, the president put forth 23 important initiatives, proposals and measures for coordinating COVID-19 control with economic and social development, including cooperating to shape the post-pandemic international order and strengthening global economic governance, according to Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

These multilateral diplomatic events bear great significance as they came at a tough time when the world is grappling with challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Ye Yu, an associate researcher at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, told Xinhua.

China's proposals to deepen solidarity and cooperation in jointly coping with COVID-19 are "crucial" amid growing unilateralism and protectionism, Ye said, noting that such proposals once again demonstrated China's commitment as a major responsible country.

Members of a medical team assisting the Myanmar government's efforts in fight against COVID-19 board the plane before departure at the Kunming Changshui International Airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 8, 2020. (Photo by Chen Xinbo/Xinhua)

"Countries can't fight the pandemic alone, and the only way the world is going to get through the pandemic is through partnerships," said Wang Yiwei, a professor at Renmin University of China, hailing China's efforts to enhance global anti-pandemic cooperation.

"An open and cooperative global partnership is key to building a community with a shared future for humanity," said Wang, adding that China's position on continuing to open wider, adopting a new development pattern and laying more emphasis on innovation will strengthen its cooperation and common development with other countries.

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the world into a recession, experts noted that China's positions of upholding multilateralism, promoting globalization, and building an open world economy are of great significance to reviving the global economy.

China has been committed to opening up in economic and trade fronts, which has shown its consistent support to multilateralism, said Song Chaolong, deputy dean of the School of Marxism at Peking University. "Safeguarding multilateralism is particularly important as it has charted the course for the international community to tackle global challenges and enhance cooperation."

Aerial photo taken on July 30, 2020 shows a view of the Qinzhou terminal of the Beibu Gulf Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Xu Zhiyan/Xinhua)

"China will continue to unleash its market potential for the world," said Xu Bu, director of the China Institute of International Studies.

Quan Heng, an economist in Shanghai, said the recovering Chinese economy has injected confidence and momentum into the world economy.

"As the world's second-largest economy, China has played an important role in promoting economic globalization. The new 'dual circulation' development pattern is a concrete action for China to provide new growth drivers for the world economy," Quan added. ■