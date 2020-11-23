Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

COVID-19 deaths in Brazil surpass 169,000

(Xinhua)    09:01, November 23, 2020

SAO PAULO, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Brazil has registered 194 new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 169,183, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the number of infections went up by 18,615, bringing the nationwide tally to 6,071,401, the ministry said.

The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has also been the most affected, with 41,267 deaths.

At least nine Brazilian states, including Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, have seen an uptick in hospitalizations, although authorities claim the country is not going through a second wave of infections, as is happening in Europe.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York