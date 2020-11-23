COVID-19 deaths in Brazil surpass 169,000

SAO PAULO, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Brazil has registered 194 new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 169,183, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the number of infections went up by 18,615, bringing the nationwide tally to 6,071,401, the ministry said.

The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has also been the most affected, with 41,267 deaths.

At least nine Brazilian states, including Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, have seen an uptick in hospitalizations, although authorities claim the country is not going through a second wave of infections, as is happening in Europe.