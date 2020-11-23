Xi calls for G20 efforts in safeguarding planet Earth

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech via video link to the Leaders' Side Event on Safeguarding the Planet of the G20 Riyadh Summit on Nov. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called for joint efforts from G20 to tackle climate and other environmental challenges, and protect the blue planet.

Xi made the remarks via video link in Beijing at the Leaders' Side Event on Safeguarding the Planet of the G20 Riyadh Summit.

Xi urged G20 to strengthen response to climate change, follow the guidance of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and push for the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement.

He also reaffirmed China's commitment to striving to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Applauding Saudi Arabia's initiative on Circular Carbon Economy, Xi said China supports the shift to low-carbon energy in the post-COVID era to achieve the goal of Sustainable Energy for All.

China has put in place the world's biggest clean energy system, and has led the world in the output and sales of new energy vehicles for five years running, said Xi.

China will pursue clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient use of energy and accelerate the growth of new energy and green industries to promote greener economic and social development in all respects, Xi added.

The Chinese president called on G20 to protect the ecosystem with a respect for Nature, and said China supports deepening G20 cooperation in reducing land degradation, conserving coral reefs, and cleaning up plastic from the ocean.

Xi welcomed participation to the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity to be held in the Chinese city of Kunming in May 2021.

China hopes the meeting will set goals and take actions to ensure the protection of global biodiversity in the years ahead, Xi said.