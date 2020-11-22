Minor Snow, the 20th solar term of traditional Chinese calendar, marks the time to start snowing mostly in N China. Lying in bed with sufficient food storage, holding hot water-filled heater, you can find a tranquil coziness when expecting the first light snow in winter.

Storing vegetables and making preserved meat

People start to store vegetables and make pickled vegetables and preserved meat across China during the Minor Snow term for the long winter.

Eating baked glutinous rice cakes

Smell of the baked glutinous rice cakes will easily evoke fond memories for people from southern China. The cakes are made in round shape to celebrate the family reunion and pray for a bountiful harvest and prosperous year.

Holding a hot water-filled heater

Ancient Chinese invented 汤媪, “Tang Ao”, a hot water-filled heater made of copper, to warm their hands in winter.

Sunbaking fish

Sunbaking fish used to be a popular method for fishermen to store food for winter when there was no cold-chain storage. The salty seafood has now become a regular diet in China’s coastal areas.