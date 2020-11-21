Assault vehicles, drones assist border control troops in Tibet

Armored assault vehicles attached to a combined brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army drive on the highway to a designated training field recently. File photo:China Military

China's new-generation off-road assault vehicles, intelligent equipment have been commissioned to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) border defense troops stationed in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region as cold weather descends on the region and border tensions remain high.

A battalion attached to the PLA Tibet Military Command recently received a batch of third-generation Dongfeng Mengshi vehicle, media reported on Saturday. This type of vehicles has been seen being operated by PLA border defense troops stationed in the northern slope of the Himalayas, where the oxygen level is 40 percent lower than at lower altitudes.

The assault vehicles have thicker armor and higher powered engines that are suitable for border defense missions. They can be installed with heavy machine guns and rockets launchers, giving the troops greater firepower and high mobility, military experts noted.

Photo: CCTV

Recently, new intelligent equipment has also assisted border troops who use remote monitoring systems to watch mountain passes bordering other countries. At 4,500 meters, soldiers used to take four days to patrol areas under their charge, but the intelligent system can achieve all-day, all-area monitoring with just four soldiers.

The system uses a multi-functional scope that can adjust to different landscapes like forests and snowfields and record what it has "seen." Drones help cover terrain ground-based monitoring cannot reach.

Advanced logistics support equipment, including smart warm clothing made of graphene, portable oxygenators and multifunctional dining vehicles can provide warmth, supplemental oxygen and hot food to soldiers serving in the hard conditions of Tibet.

As China-India border tensions drag on into winter, the equipment is giving PLA soldiers an edge in their defense of the border, said military experts.