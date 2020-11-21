Central gov't condemns foreign meddling in Hong Kong affairs

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2020 shows citizens displaying China's national flag in Tamar Park in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese central government spokesperson on Friday strongly condemned a statement by the so-called "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance for its unreasonable demand on reinstating the disqualified Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Legislative Council (LegCo) members.

The four disqualified Hong Kong lawmakers, announced by the HKSAR government, had begged foreign countries to impose sanctions on Hong Kong, said the spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council. The spokesperson added that their actions failed to meet relevant legal requirements and conditions mandated for their post.

Disqualifying such persons is conducive to bringing the LegCo back on track as well as its smooth functioning, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that the statement is in disregard of facts and the Chinese government is firmly committed to safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and is determined to oppose any foreign interference in Hong Kong affairs.