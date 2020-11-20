Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 20, 2020
Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 441,159, death toll to 6,305

(Xinhua)    08:42, November 20, 2020

DHAKA, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh reported 2,364 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths on Thursday, making the tally at 441,159 with 6,305 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 17,531 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country rose to 356,722 with 1,934 new recoveries, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 percent and the current recovery rate 80.86 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily case spike of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

