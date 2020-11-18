Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. approves first self-administered COVID-19 test

(Xinhua)    17:02, November 18, 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday that it had authorized the country's first COVID-19 diagnostic kit for self-testing at home.

Users can collect a sample with nasal swabs included in the all-in-one test kit and swirl the swab in a vial. In at most 30 minutes, the results -- whether a person is positive or negative for the novel coronavirus -- can be read from the test unit's light-up display, the FDA said in a statement.

The test kit, made by Lucira Health, has been authorized for home use for individuals aged 14 and older who are suspected of COVID-19 by their health care provider.

The test can also be used in point-of-care (POC) settings -- emergency rooms or hospitals for example -- for all ages, but samples of those younger than 14 must be collected by a healthcare provider, the FDA said.

"While COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been authorized for at-home collection, this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home," FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said.

The single-use test is currently authorized for prescription use only.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York