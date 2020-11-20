Russian COVID-19 cases top 2 mln

People wearing face masks walk on the street in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 19, 2020. Russia added a record number of 23,610 coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 2,015,608, the country's COVID-19 response center said Thursday. (Photo by Evgeny Sinitsyn/Xinhua)

MOSCOW, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Russia added a record number of 23,610 coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 2,015,608, the country's COVID-19 response center said Thursday.

According to the center, 463 new deaths were reported, breaking the record for the third day in a row and taking the nationwide death toll to 34,850, while 1,526,656 patients have recovered, including 25,573 over the past day.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, tallied 6,438 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 533,068.

Russia remains the fifth in the world and the second in Europe in terms of the COVID-19 caseload.

During his meeting with government members on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that although the general situation is under control, the state of the epidemic in certain regions remains tense.

As a whole, a growing number of people are developing severe forms of the illness and there is an increase in the mortality rate, he noted.